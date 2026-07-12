Markel Group Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,336 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Insperity worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSP. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Insperity by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 42,734 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 56.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 14.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 123.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSP shares. Zacks Research lowered Insperity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $54.00 price target on Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $46.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi bought 233,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $7,933,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,105,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,656,303.60. The trade was a 26.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. 296,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Insperity's payout ratio is presently -358.21%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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