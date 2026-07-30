Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 11,351 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Markel Group worth $23,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,367,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 1,339 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Markel Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,599 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Diane Leopold acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,789.19 per share, with a total value of $89,459.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $984,054.50. The trade was a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the sale, the director owned 645 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $2,020.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,719.41 and a 1 year high of $2,207.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,901.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,946.38.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 114.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2,025.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Key Markel Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Markel Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Markel reported quarterly EPS of $92.76, substantially above the $30.64 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat. The company also posted a 7.90% return on equity and a 10.85% net margin. MarketBeat earnings report

Markel reported quarterly EPS of $92.76, substantially above the $30.64 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat. The company also posted a 7.90% return on equity and a 10.85% net margin. Positive Sentiment: The insurer’s quarterly results included $4.02 billion in revenue, underscoring the scale of Markel’s operations and supporting continued investor focus on its insurance and investment businesses. Markel Group second-quarter results

The insurer’s quarterly results included $4.02 billion in revenue, underscoring the scale of Markel’s operations and supporting continued investor focus on its insurance and investment businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports characterized the release as a quarterly earnings update, while previews ahead of the announcement had positioned Markel as an earnings-focused stock. The market is now likely to evaluate the quality and sustainability of reported earnings rather than the headline EPS figure alone. Markel Group earnings snapshot

Several reports characterized the release as a quarterly earnings update, while previews ahead of the announcement had positioned Markel as an earnings-focused stock. The market is now likely to evaluate the quality and sustainability of reported earnings rather than the headline EPS figure alone. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $4.02 billion fell short of the approximately $4.50 billion FactSet consensus, a gap that may raise concerns about operating momentum and the outlook for premium and investment-related income. Markel revenue results

Revenue of $4.02 billion fell short of the approximately $4.50 billion FactSet consensus, a gap that may raise concerns about operating momentum and the outlook for premium and investment-related income. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $19.51 per share, below its $29.94 consensus estimate and down from $25.46 a year earlier. This contrasts sharply with the reported $92.76 EPS figure, suggesting that unusual gains or accounting items may have inflated headline earnings. Zacks Markel earnings analysis

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Further Reading

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