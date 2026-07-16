Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.30 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,993 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 102.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,310 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,298 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 8,313 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $412.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Negative Sentiment: AI hardware stocks sold off broadly, with commentary pointing to fears that the memory cycle may be peaking and that demand expectations for AI infrastructure may be too optimistic after a big run-up. TipRanks article on Dell stock tanks 14%

AI hardware stocks sold off broadly, with commentary pointing to fears that the memory cycle may be peaking and that demand expectations for AI infrastructure may be too optimistic after a big run-up. Negative Sentiment: Reports also highlighted AI infrastructure overcapacity concerns, suggesting traders are reassessing whether Dell’s AI server growth story has already been fully priced in. Blockonomi article on AI infrastructure overcapacity concerns

Reports also highlighted AI infrastructure overcapacity concerns, suggesting traders are reassessing whether Dell’s AI server growth story has already been fully priced in. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling added to the weak sentiment, including a recent disclosure that a Silver Lake-related director sold 34,869 shares, reinforcing profit-taking concerns after Dell’s powerful rally. SEC filing for Dell insider sale

Heavy insider selling added to the weak sentiment, including a recent disclosure that a Silver Lake-related director sold 34,869 shares, reinforcing profit-taking concerns after Dell’s powerful rally. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage noted that Dell’s decline was larger than the broader market’s move, signaling that investors are rotating out of the name after a steep year-to-date advance. Zacks article on Dell bigger fall than the market

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $31,160,919.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,836,184.60. This represents a 50.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price objective on Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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