Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,026 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $32,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,410,384,000 after acquiring an additional 230,820 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,119 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company's stock worth $1,281,825,000 after purchasing an additional 330,952 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Marriott International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock worth $381,654,000 after purchasing an additional 124,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 971,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,359,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,998.01. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,333 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.61, for a total transaction of $2,258,411.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,384,942.12. This trade represents a 40.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055 over the last 90 days. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 4.3%

MAR opened at $377.93 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.53 and a twelve month high of $379.56. The firm has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

More Marriott International News

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Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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