Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,456 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Eastern Bank's holdings in Marriott International were worth $27,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Marriott International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted second-quarter earnings were $3.19 per share , ahead of the approximately $3.03–$3.06 analyst consensus and above $2.65 a year earlier. Worldwide comparable RevPAR increased 3.4%, led by 5.0% growth in the U.S. and Canada. Marriott International Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted second-quarter earnings were , ahead of the approximately $3.03–$3.06 analyst consensus and above $2.65 a year earlier. Worldwide comparable RevPAR increased 3.4%, led by 5.0% growth in the U.S. and Canada. Positive Sentiment: Marriott raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $11.64–$11.81 , slightly above the $11.61 consensus, and increased its annual room-revenue growth outlook. The company also added about 17,900 net rooms, expanded its room base 4.5% year over year and ended the quarter with a record pipeline of approximately 629,000 rooms.

Marriott raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , slightly above the $11.61 consensus, and increased its annual room-revenue growth outlook. The company also added about 17,900 net rooms, expanded its room base 4.5% year over year and ended the quarter with a record pipeline of approximately 629,000 rooms. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remained substantial: Marriott repurchased 3.0 million shares for $1.1 billion during the quarter and had returned approximately $2.6 billion through dividends and repurchases by July 29.

Shareholder returns remained substantial: Marriott repurchased 3.0 million shares for $1.1 billion during the quarter and had returned approximately $2.6 billion through dividends and repurchases by July 29. Positive Sentiment: The company began rolling out Ask Bonvoy , an AI-powered conversational search tool on Marriott.com and the Bonvoy app, designed to improve customer experience and encourage direct bookings. Marriott Adds AI-Powered Conversational Search Tool to Drive Direct Bookings

The company began rolling out , an AI-powered conversational search tool on Marriott.com and the Bonvoy app, designed to improve customer experience and encourage direct bookings. Neutral Sentiment: Marriott’s elevated valuation increased the market’s expectations for continued strong growth, making an earnings beat less influential when forward guidance or regional trends appeared less robust.

Marriott’s elevated valuation increased the market’s expectations for continued strong growth, making an earnings beat less influential when forward guidance or regional trends appeared less robust. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.74–$2.82 fell short of the $2.88 consensus estimate. This weaker near-term outlook was the clearest reason for the post-earnings selling.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of fell short of the $2.88 consensus estimate. This weaker near-term outlook was the clearest reason for the post-earnings selling. Negative Sentiment: International comparable RevPAR declined 0.5% in the second quarter, while Marriott said the Middle East conflict, including disruptions connected with Iran, significantly weighed on sales and travel demand. Marriott Says Middle East Conflict Weighed on Sales

International comparable RevPAR declined 0.5% in the second quarter, while Marriott said the Middle East conflict, including disruptions connected with Iran, significantly weighed on sales and travel demand. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also monitoring softer booking trends and ongoing uncertainty around Marriott’s U.S. co-branded credit-card negotiations. Recent reported insider activity showed selling rather than buying, adding to caution but not serving as the primary earnings catalyst.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marriott International from $387.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Trading Down 7.0%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $346.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $379.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.27 and a 52 week high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.11. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Marriott International's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.640-11.810 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.740-2.820 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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