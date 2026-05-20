Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 3,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $1,236,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,000. This represents a 36.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Key Stories Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marriott expanded its Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors offering through a new partnership with Outside Interactive, adding guest experience benefits tied to adventure travel across 350+ properties in the U.S. and Canada, which supports brand engagement and could help drive incremental demand. Article Title

Marriott expanded its Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors offering through a new partnership with Outside Interactive, adding guest experience benefits tied to adventure travel across 350+ properties in the U.S. and Canada, which supports brand engagement and could help drive incremental demand. Positive Sentiment: Marriott’s CFO is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Travel & Leisure Conference on June 1, which can keep investor attention on the company and may reinforce management’s outlook. Article Title

Marriott’s CFO is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Travel & Leisure Conference on June 1, which can keep investor attention on the company and may reinforce management’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: A Chicago landmark is reportedly being converted into a Marriott hotel, suggesting continued expansion of the brand and additional long-term pipeline growth. Article Title

A Chicago landmark is reportedly being converted into a Marriott hotel, suggesting continued expansion of the brand and additional long-term pipeline growth. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage highlighted Marriott’s outlook and broker sentiment, but the item is primarily a recap of analyst views rather than a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Wall Street coverage highlighted Marriott’s outlook and broker sentiment, but the item is primarily a recap of analyst views rather than a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: An EVP sold 3,000 shares in an SEC-disclosed transaction. Insider sales can weigh on sentiment, but the size is modest relative to the executive’s remaining stake and does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $358.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.55 and a 1 year high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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