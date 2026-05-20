Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,528 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 3,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $1,236,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,000. The trade was a 36.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $358.69 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $344.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.55 and a 12 month high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

More Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marriott expanded its Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors offering through a new partnership with Outside Interactive, adding guest experience benefits tied to adventure travel across 350+ properties in the U.S. and Canada, which supports brand engagement and could help drive incremental demand. Article Title

Marriott expanded its Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors offering through a new partnership with Outside Interactive, adding guest experience benefits tied to adventure travel across 350+ properties in the U.S. and Canada, which supports brand engagement and could help drive incremental demand. Positive Sentiment: Marriott’s CFO is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Travel & Leisure Conference on June 1, which can keep investor attention on the company and may reinforce management’s outlook. Article Title

Marriott’s CFO is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Travel & Leisure Conference on June 1, which can keep investor attention on the company and may reinforce management’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: A Chicago landmark is reportedly being converted into a Marriott hotel, suggesting continued expansion of the brand and additional long-term pipeline growth. Article Title

A Chicago landmark is reportedly being converted into a Marriott hotel, suggesting continued expansion of the brand and additional long-term pipeline growth. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage highlighted Marriott’s outlook and broker sentiment, but the item is primarily a recap of analyst views rather than a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Wall Street coverage highlighted Marriott’s outlook and broker sentiment, but the item is primarily a recap of analyst views rather than a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: An EVP sold 3,000 shares in an SEC-disclosed transaction. Insider sales can weigh on sentiment, but the size is modest relative to the executive’s remaining stake and does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore boosted their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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