Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,679 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.19% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company's stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,199 shares of the company's stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 107,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $103.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:VAC opened at $102.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company's fifty day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $105.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently -31.71%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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