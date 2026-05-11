Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC Stake Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392,787 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 234,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.80% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $195,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $226,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 102.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,199 shares of the company's stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 107,598 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 705,629 shares of the company's stock worth $46,967,000 after buying an additional 69,652 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 497,423 shares of the company's stock worth $28,696,000 after buying an additional 67,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 481.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 74,699 shares of the company's stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 61,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Flaskey purchased 14,862 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.26 per share, with a total value of $999,618.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $999,618.12. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.2%

VAC stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $86.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.43). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's payout ratio is -31.71%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

Further Reading

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