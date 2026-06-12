Marsico Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,907 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,825 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for about 5.2% of Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GE Aerospace worth $186,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, President Capital decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Up 4.3%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $332.49 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $232.24 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company has a market capitalization of $346.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $302.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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