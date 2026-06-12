Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $11.31 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 3,551.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,953 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,585 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings in DoorDash were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 127.8% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 164 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,615,850.64. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $3,374,979.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,896,549. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average of $184.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 1.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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