Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $26.61 Million Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,337 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the quarter. TKO Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of TKO Group worth $26,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in TKO Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.73.

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TKO Group Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE TKO opened at $213.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.29 and a 12 month high of $226.94. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.67 and a 200-day moving average of $200.71.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is 116.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro acquired 10,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,835.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,909,755.35. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer acquired 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.44 per share, with a total value of $499,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,607,705.60. This represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders purchased 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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