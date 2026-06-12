Marsico Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Sony Corporation $SONY

Marsico Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,018 shares of the company's stock after selling 284,385 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings in Sony were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in Sony by 748.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Sony by 4,218.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Key Sony News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Positive Sentiment: One analyst says the market may be overlooking Sony’s longer-term upside, arguing that improved valuation, disciplined capital allocation, and cost controls outweigh recent losses tied to the discontinued AFEELA EV project and a Bungie impairment. The note also points to possible strength in Gaming and Pictures, including potential benefits from GTA 6 and major film releases. Article Title

One analyst says the market may be overlooking Sony’s longer-term upside, arguing that improved valuation, disciplined capital allocation, and cost controls outweigh recent losses tied to the discontinued AFEELA EV project and a Bungie impairment. The note also points to possible strength in Gaming and Pictures, including potential benefits from and major film releases. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Sony as a stock drawing investor attention, which can support trading interest and near-term sentiment around the name. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Sony as a stock drawing investor attention, which can support trading interest and near-term sentiment around the name. Positive Sentiment: Recent consumer-product coverage has kept Sony’s brand visible, including promotions on headphones and interest in its 2026 TV/home-theater lineup, which may reinforce confidence in the company’s entertainment and electronics franchises. Article Title

Recent consumer-product coverage has kept Sony’s brand visible, including promotions on headphones and interest in its 2026 TV/home-theater lineup, which may reinforce confidence in the company’s entertainment and electronics franchises. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage of Sony’s Spider-Man trailer leak, a delisted PS5 game, and Destiny 2 being a top seller keeps the PlayStation ecosystem in the news, but these items are more mixed and do not clearly change the fundamental outlook on their own.

Media coverage of Sony’s Spider-Man trailer leak, a delisted PS5 game, and Destiny 2 being a top seller keeps the PlayStation ecosystem in the news, but these items are more mixed and do not clearly change the fundamental outlook on their own. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks industry note warned that the audio/video sector faces headwinds from cautious discretionary spending and macro pressure, which could weigh on Sony’s hardware-related businesses if demand softens further. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SONY

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares of Sony stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 661,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,959,115.15. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 17,500 shares of Sony stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $395,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $622,973.33. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sony Price Performance

SONY opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of -105.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.43 billion. Sony had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.Sony's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $32.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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