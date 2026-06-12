Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 11,768 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Marsico Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,724 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,768 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises approximately 5.3% of Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of GE Vernova worth $190,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after buying an additional 2,406,326 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after buying an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 170.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $722,956,000 after buying an additional 740,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1,300.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 647,791 shares of the company's stock worth $423,377,000 after buying an additional 601,533 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Article Title

A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals.

Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage also noted that GE Vernova had seen a short-term dip versus the broader market, suggesting some volatility may still be present. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,085.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $904.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,007.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $830.97. The firm has a market cap of $242.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.21 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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