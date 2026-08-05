Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 2.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 42,093 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Public Service Enterprise Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Service Enterprise Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: PSEG reported second-quarter EPS of $0.86, up from $0.77 a year earlier and above the $0.80 analyst consensus. The earnings outperformance may provide near-term support for PEG stock. PSEG Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

PSEG reported second-quarter EPS of $0.86, up from $0.77 a year earlier and above the $0.80 analyst consensus. The earnings outperformance may provide near-term support for PEG stock. Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance was reaffirmed: Management maintained its operating EPS outlook of $4.28 to $4.40, broadly in line with the $4.38 consensus estimate. The company also plans to file a base-rate case by year-end 2026, potentially supporting future utility earnings growth and cash flows. PSEG Reaffirms 2026 EPS and Base-Rate Filing Plans

Management maintained its operating EPS outlook of $4.28 to $4.40, broadly in line with the $4.38 consensus estimate. The company also plans to file a base-rate case by year-end 2026, potentially supporting future utility earnings growth and cash flows. Positive Sentiment: Growth plans were highlighted on the earnings call: PSEG discussed initiatives intended to offset GAAP-related headwinds, which could improve longer-term growth prospects if execution remains on track. PSEG Earnings Call: Growth Plans Offset GAAP Headwinds

PSEG discussed initiatives intended to offset GAAP-related headwinds, which could improve longer-term growth prospects if execution remains on track. Neutral Sentiment: CEO stock sale disclosed: CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 shares worth approximately $159,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Because the sale was scheduled in advance and represented only 0.73% of his direct holdings, it is unlikely to materially change the investment outlook. SEC Insider Transaction Filing

CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 shares worth approximately $159,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Because the sale was scheduled in advance and represented only 0.73% of his direct holdings, it is unlikely to materially change the investment outlook. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates and declined year over year: Quarterly revenue was $2.55 billion, below the $2.66 billion consensus and down 8.9% from the prior-year period. The top-line weakness may offset some of the benefit from the EPS beat. PSEG Quarterly Earnings Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.Public Service Enterprise Group's quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $159,287.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,691,174.32. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 98,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,830. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $736,271. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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