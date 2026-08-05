Martin Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX - Free Report) by 666.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,703 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 46,697 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Paychex were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,348,625 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,750,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583,157 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its position in Paychex by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 40,517 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 79,708 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its stake in Paychex by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 205,341 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Paychex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,705 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Paychex from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Stock Up 0.8%

PAYX opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50-day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $141.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 27.03%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Paychex's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Paychex's dividend payout ratio is 97.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 3,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $383,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,513. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $299,234.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,134,574.23. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas "Tom" Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company's core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers' compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

See Also

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