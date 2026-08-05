Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 57,989 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,325 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,989 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC's holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,659,766 shares of the company's stock worth $113,047,000 after buying an additional 628,390 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 746,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,851,000 after buying an additional 69,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,679,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,225,828,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 500,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company's stock.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $72.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

Further Reading

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