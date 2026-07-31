Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,399,779 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.00% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,412,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,448,928 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,524,853,000 after acquiring an additional 836,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,364 shares of the construction company's stock worth $963,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,016 shares of the construction company's stock worth $851,188,000 after purchasing an additional 68,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,904 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $479,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 726,612 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $452,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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Martin Marietta Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding analysts’ approximately $1.87 billion estimate. EPS of $5.00 also beat consensus estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.76. Record aggregates shipments and sustained infrastructure demand supported the results. Martin Marietta Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding analysts’ approximately $1.87 billion estimate. EPS of $5.00 also beat consensus estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.76. Record aggregates shipments and sustained infrastructure demand supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Martin Marietta raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion analyst consensus, while reaffirming its adjusted EBITDA guidance. Management also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Martin Marietta raises FY26 revenue outlook

Martin Marietta raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion analyst consensus, while reaffirming its adjusted EBITDA guidance. Management also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings presentation and key-metric analysis indicate that shipment growth and infrastructure-related demand were major contributors to the quarter, providing evidence of healthy end-market activity but also leaving investors focused on profitability trends and forward execution. Martin Marietta 2026 Q2 results presentation

The earnings presentation and key-metric analysis indicate that shipment growth and infrastructure-related demand were major contributors to the quarter, providing evidence of healthy end-market activity but also leaving investors focused on profitability trends and forward execution. Negative Sentiment: Despite beating expectations, quarterly EPS declined from $5.43 a year earlier to $5.00. That year-over-year earnings contraction may be tempering the market’s reaction to the revenue growth and raised outlook. Martin Marietta earnings report

Despite beating expectations, quarterly EPS declined from $5.43 a year earlier to $5.00. That year-over-year earnings contraction may be tempering the market’s reaction to the revenue growth and raised outlook. Negative Sentiment: The shares remain below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near the 52-week low, suggesting that investors may be demanding clearer evidence that shipment growth will translate into sustained earnings expansion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $702.00 to $664.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $739.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $731.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $556.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $681.53.

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Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $540.86 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.38 and a 1-year high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $577.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 38.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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