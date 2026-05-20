Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,204 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $49,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $192.15.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

More Marvell Technology News

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Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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