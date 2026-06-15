Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,437 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC set a $300.00 target price on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $279.70 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $324.20. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $182.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $244.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business.

B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth.

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Article: Marvell Taps Adobe CFO as AI Growth Push Continues

Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high.

Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating but kept a $240 price target, which is below the current trading level and suggests some analysts see limited near-term upside from here.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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