Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises 1.8% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,127 shares of company stock worth $25,874,325. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of MRVL opened at $281.26 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $246.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.29. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $214.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America boosted its price target to $365 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish case for Marvell’s AI-driven growth. BofA raises Marvell price target

Bank of America boosted its price target to and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish case for Marvell’s AI-driven growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell declared a quarterly dividend, which can support investor confidence and signals ongoing capital returns to shareholders. Marvell declares quarterly dividend

Marvell declared a quarterly dividend, which can support investor confidence and signals ongoing capital returns to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to frame Marvell as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with analysts pointing to continued upside in networking, optics, and custom silicon. Zacks on AI networking expansion

Recent coverage continues to frame Marvell as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with analysts pointing to continued upside in networking, optics, and custom silicon. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data showed no meaningful change in the latest update, so it does not appear to be a major near-term trading catalyst. Short interest update

Short interest data showed no meaningful change in the latest update, so it does not appear to be a major near-term trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Marvell CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares, which may slightly pressure sentiment despite the sale being relatively small versus his remaining holdings. SEC insider transaction filing

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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