Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 260,307 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.8%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $136.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 109,168 shares of company stock worth $11,139,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Melius Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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