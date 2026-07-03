Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,848 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 19,245 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $52,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $245.29 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $227.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 177,273 shares of company stock worth $26,796,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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