Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stake Trimmed by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,637 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 227,550 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $31,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,426,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 742,781 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,446,000 after acquiring an additional 161,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $168.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $192.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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