Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stock Holdings Trimmed by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,725 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 38,781 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $386,765,000 after buying an additional 2,913,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $260.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 8.7%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $272.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $225.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.66. The stock has a market cap of $237.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,273 shares of company stock worth $26,796,269. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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