Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stock Position Trimmed by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,908 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 241,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,200,112 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.1%

MRVL stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $192.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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