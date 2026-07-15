Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $22.03 Million Stake in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,927 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after selling 41,456 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $22,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,810 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 43,454 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Mining alerts: Sign Up

Barrick Mining Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:B opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Barrick Mining's revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Barrick Mining from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Mining to $63.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on B

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Barrick Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Barrick Mining wasn't on the list.

While Barrick Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here