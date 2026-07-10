Mason & Associates Inc Purchases 2,015 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.1% of Mason & Associates Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.92.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $546.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $891.48 billion, a PE ratio of 179.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.19 and a 200-day moving average of $317.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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