Mass General Brigham Inc Makes New Investment in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,562,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,295,000. Karman makes up 14.1% of Mass General Brigham Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mass General Brigham Inc owned approximately 1.18% of Karman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRMN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karman during the first quarter worth $10,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Karman during the first quarter worth $17,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Karman during the first quarter worth $532,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Karman during the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Karman during the second quarter worth $554,000.

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Karman Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:KRMN opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $118.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Karman had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.68%.The business had revenue of $134.49 million for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KRMN. BWS Financial reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Karman in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Karman from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.10.

Read Our Latest Report on KRMN

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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