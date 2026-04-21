Mass General Brigham Inc Takes Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 344,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,407,000. Revolution Medicines comprises approximately 3.4% of Mass General Brigham Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mass General Brigham Inc owned about 0.18% of Revolution Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RVMD. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,556,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company's stock worth $332,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,148,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,573,838 shares of the company's stock worth $260,298,000 after acquiring an additional 994,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,513,967 shares of the company's stock worth $117,402,000 after acquiring an additional 864,563 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Revolution Medicines Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of RVMD opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business's fifty day moving average price is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $155.70.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RVMD. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $78.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $455,916.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 157,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,675,063.60. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $427,962.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 295,398 shares in the company, valued at $29,386,193.04. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,592 shares of company stock worth $24,499,532. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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