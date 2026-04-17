Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 24,792 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $457.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $515.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $405.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $471.34.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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