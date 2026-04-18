Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Shares in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 67,900.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 78.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the third quarter valued at $144,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGHC shares. Zacks Research raised Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Super Group (SGHC)

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 51,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $547,323.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,344.27. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Neal Menashe sold 78,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $841,056.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,243,537.14. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 181,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.05. Super Group has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 43.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Super Group (SGHC)'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Super Group (SGHC)'s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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