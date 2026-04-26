Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,384,589 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.27% of Amazon.com worth $6,551,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at $122,465,945. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $263.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's 50 day moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.85 and a 1-year high of $264.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Amazon.com from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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