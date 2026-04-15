Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255,678 shares of the company's stock after selling 136,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.70% of NCR Atleos worth $47,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in NCR Atleos in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in NCR Atleos by 1,327.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 728 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in NCR Atleos by 407.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 878 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NCR Atleos by 27.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NCR Atleos by 36.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NATL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of NCR Atleos from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.40 in a report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.40 target price on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NATL opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 84.28%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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