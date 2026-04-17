Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,099 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,691 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.14% of Encompass Health worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 56.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $143.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $105.47 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 9.54%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Encompass Health's payout ratio is 13.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $16,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,096,094.80. The trade was a 28.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 89,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,557,775. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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