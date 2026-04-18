Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $142.22 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,218 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Alphabet were worth $142,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $346.03.

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Alphabet Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of GOOG opened at $339.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $148.40 and a one year high of $350.15. The company has a market cap of $4.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock valued at $104,505,914. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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