Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,289 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.27% of Tutor Perini worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 74.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 968.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tutor Perini

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary G. Smalley acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.24 per share, with a total value of $732,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,921.96. The trade was a 12.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Arkley acquired 8,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.02 per share, with a total value of $592,703.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 216,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,824,675.34. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,556,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 2.2%

TPC opened at $84.38 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 2.11.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini's payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

Further Reading

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