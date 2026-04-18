Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $890,000 in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.11% of Gold.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Gold.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

Gold.com Stock Performance

Shares of Gold.com stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.38 and a beta of 0.50. Gold.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

Gold.com announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gold.com news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 62,204 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $3,949,331.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,551. This represents a 86.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $5,052,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,781,238.32. This represents a 73.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,239 shares of company stock worth $29,856,403. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

Further Reading

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