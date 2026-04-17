Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $13.37 Million Investment in Billiontoone, Inc. $BLLN

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.36% of Billiontoone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000.

Get Billiontoone alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Billiontoone from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Billiontoone from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Billiontoone from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Billiontoone from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Billiontoone currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Billiontoone

Billiontoone Price Performance

Billiontoone stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. Billiontoone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.96 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 375.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The business's fifty day moving average price is $79.06.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.85 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Billiontoone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Billiontoone wasn't on the list.

While Billiontoone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here