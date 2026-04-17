Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $13.37 Million Investment in Billiontoone, Inc. $BLLN

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Billiontoone logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA initiated a new stake in BillionToOne, buying 163,400 shares worth about $13.37 million (roughly 0.36% ownership) in Q4, and Green Alpha Advisors also opened a ~$436,000 position.
  • Analysts' consensus is a MarketBeat-average rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $126.71 (6 Buys, 3 Holds, 1 Sell), although several firms recently trimmed their targets.
  • BillionToOne beat Q4 expectations with EPS of $0.11 vs. $0.04 and revenue of $96.05M vs. $85.85M, up 113% year-over-year, while the stock trades around $78.82 with a $3.62B market cap.
  • Five stocks we like better than Billiontoone.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.36% of Billiontoone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Billiontoone from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Billiontoone from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Billiontoone from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Billiontoone from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Billiontoone currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Billiontoone

Billiontoone Price Performance

Billiontoone stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. Billiontoone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.96 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 375.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The business's fifty day moving average price is $79.06.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.85 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Billiontoone

(Free Report)

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Billiontoone Right Now?

Before you consider Billiontoone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Billiontoone wasn't on the list.

While Billiontoone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines