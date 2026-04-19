Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 12,154 IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,354,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,805,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IonQ by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,299,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IonQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,008,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,992,000 after purchasing an additional 333,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IonQ by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,327,000 after purchasing an additional 636,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in IonQ by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,937,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IONQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,581 shares of company stock valued at $316,156. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE IONQ opened at $46.18 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06.

Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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