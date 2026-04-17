Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS - Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,802 shares of the company's stock after selling 373,066 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.43% of OneStream worth $19,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneStream by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,605,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,606,000 after acquiring an additional 786,408 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of OneStream by 44.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,266,714 shares of the company's stock worth $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,354 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of OneStream by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,659,712 shares of the company's stock worth $49,018,000 after acquiring an additional 314,278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of OneStream by 24.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,481,917 shares of the company's stock worth $45,742,000 after acquiring an additional 492,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OneStream by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,293,252 shares of the company's stock worth $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get OneStream alerts: Sign Up

OneStream Stock Performance

Shares of OS stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. OneStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.99.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.The company had revenue of $163.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneStream

In related news, CAO Pamela Mcintyre sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $47,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,321,344. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 990,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,247,945.06. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,631 shares of company stock worth $3,027,262. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OS. Loop Capital lowered shares of OneStream from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of OneStream from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of OneStream from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of OneStream from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $24.00 target price on shares of OneStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OS

OneStream Profile

OneStream Software, Inc NASDAQ: OS is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company's flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OneStream, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OneStream wasn't on the list.

While OneStream currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here