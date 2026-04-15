Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 377,148 Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD - Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360,977 shares of the company's stock after selling 377,148 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.44% of ODDITY Tech worth $54,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ODDITY Tech by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,506,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,852,000 after purchasing an additional 151,110 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in ODDITY Tech by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,376,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,773,000 after purchasing an additional 139,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ODDITY Tech by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ODDITY Tech by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 519,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,391,000 after purchasing an additional 152,522 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ODDITY Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,838,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company's stock.

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More ODDITY Tech News

Here are the key news stories impacting ODDITY Tech this week:

Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman: Reports a securities class action after ODD shares reportedly plunged ~49% linked to an AI “dislocation” issue and an expected ~30% revenue decline — alleges investor harm tied to those disclosures. Hagens Berman Release

Hagens Berman: Reports a securities class action after ODD shares reportedly plunged ~49% linked to an AI “dislocation” issue and an expected ~30% revenue decline — alleges investor harm tied to those disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Bragar Eagel & Squire: Issues an investor alert reminding shareholders about a class action and inviting affected investors to contact the firm. This adds to the coordinated litigation attention. Bragar Alert

Bragar Eagel & Squire: Issues an investor alert reminding shareholders about a class action and inviting affected investors to contact the firm. This adds to the coordinated litigation attention. Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi: Announces an investigation and highlights a lead‑plaintiff deadline (May 11, 2026), encouraging investors who purchased between Feb 26, 2025 and Feb 24, 2026 to come forward. Faruqi Release

Faruqi & Faruqi: Announces an investigation and highlights a lead‑plaintiff deadline (May 11, 2026), encouraging investors who purchased between Feb 26, 2025 and Feb 24, 2026 to come forward. Negative Sentiment: The Gross Law Firm: Issues a shareholder alert about the ODD securities lawsuit, further amplifying media coverage and potential plaintiff recruitment. Gross Law Firm Alert

The Gross Law Firm: Issues a shareholder alert about the ODD securities lawsuit, further amplifying media coverage and potential plaintiff recruitment. Negative Sentiment: Rosen / other plaintiff firms (Schall, Portnoy, Berger Montague, DJS, Frank R. Cruz): Multiple firms have filed notices or solicited lead‑plaintiff motions, repeating the common class period (Feb 26, 2025–Feb 24, 2026) and May 11 deadline — signals broad, multi‑firm litigation interest that can increase legal costs and distraction. Rosen Release

Rosen / other plaintiff firms (Schall, Portnoy, Berger Montague, DJS, Frank R. Cruz): Multiple firms have filed notices or solicited lead‑plaintiff motions, repeating the common class period (Feb 26, 2025–Feb 24, 2026) and May 11 deadline — signals broad, multi‑firm litigation interest that can increase legal costs and distraction. Negative Sentiment: Practical investor impact: The filings allege material misstatements/omissions around platform reliability and revenue outlook — possible consequences include damages exposure, regulatory scrutiny, management distraction, and higher legal/settlement costs, all of which are negative for near‑term valuation. (Representative firm notices linked above.)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ODDITY Tech from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings cut ODDITY Tech from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ODDITY Tech from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ODDITY Tech presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $31.36.

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ODDITY Tech Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business's fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.92.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.11 million. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 13.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ODDITY Tech

In related news, CFO Mann Lindsay Drucker sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $123,411.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $630,343.90. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About ODDITY Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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