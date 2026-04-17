Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $12.95 Million Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 139,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $12,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.30% of Itron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 343.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

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Itron Trading Down 0.6%

ITRI opened at $97.00 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.51 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $561.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Itron's revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Itron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Johnson Rice raised shares of Itron from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.10.

View Our Latest Report on Itron

Insider Activity

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 6,948 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $691,603.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,678,820.48. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 4,486 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $446,536.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,165,969.24. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,475. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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