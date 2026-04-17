Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 766,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Haleon by 60.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,105 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Haleon by 167.4% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,276 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Haleon by 293.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,697 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Haleon by 33.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. Argus raised Haleon to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLN

Haleon Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE HLN opened at $9.59 on Friday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Haleon's dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

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