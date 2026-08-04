MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Decreases Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,722 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 13,322 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $24,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Caldwell Trust Co increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $3,908,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,870,919 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $169,019,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,338,304 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 835,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50-day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 232.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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