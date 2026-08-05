MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 198.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of QQQ opened at $723.85 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $555.60 and a 12 month high of $748.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $715.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.37.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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