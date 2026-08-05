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MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its Invesco QQQ position by 198.1% in the second quarter, adding 4,113 shares to own 6,189 shares valued at approximately $4.56 million.
  • QQQ shares were trading at $723.85, up 3.4%, near the upper end of their 12-month range of $555.60 to $748.65. Institutional investors collectively own 44.58% of the ETF.
  • Invesco raised QQQ’s quarterly dividend to $0.8135 per share, equivalent to a $3.25 annualized payout and a 0.4% yield, while the fund remains exposed to both the upside and risks of concentrated mega-cap technology and AI holdings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 198.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of QQQ opened at $723.85 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $555.60 and a 12 month high of $748.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $715.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.37.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Invesco ETFs attracted approximately $2.8 billion in daily net inflows on August 3, indicating strong investor demand for the firm’s products. While the data covers Invesco’s ETF lineup rather than QQQ alone, it is a favorable signal for the fund franchise. ETF League Tables: Invesco Picks Up $2.8B
  • Positive Sentiment: U.S. equities advanced, with the Nasdaq and broad-market ETFs gaining as Caterpillar and Palantir delivered strong earnings reactions. Because QQQ is heavily weighted toward large-cap technology and growth companies, a tech-led market rally is a direct positive for the fund. Exchange-Traded Funds Rise as US Equities Advance After Midday
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts argue that AI stocks may have completed a recent washout, citing expanding capital expenditures, growing enterprise backlogs and historically attractive margins. That outlook supports QQQ’s major AI and semiconductor holdings. Chart Storm: 10 Reasons AI Stocks Have Bottomed
  • Neutral Sentiment: QQQ remains one of the primary ETFs holding all seven “Magnificent 7” companies. Its concentration provides strong exposure to leading technology firms but also leaves performance dependent on a relatively small group of mega-cap stocks. The 3 ETFs That Hold the Most Magnificent 7
  • Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s addition to the Nasdaq-100 has attracted attention, but its initial weighting is relatively small and is unlikely to materially affect QQQ in the near term. Is QQQ Worth Buying Now That SpaceX Has Joined the Nasdaq-100?
  • Negative Sentiment: Micron’s sharp post-earnings pullback and broader weakness in semiconductor stocks highlight valuation and AI-cycle risks within QQQ’s technology-heavy portfolio. Micron’s Sharp Pullback Hits These 3 Major Tech ETFs
  • Negative Sentiment: Invesco recorded roughly $5.6 billion in ETF outflows on July 31, showing that demand can be volatile despite the more recent inflow figure. ETF League Tables: Invesco Loses $5.6B

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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