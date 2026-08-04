MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Lowers Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,637 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Chevron were worth $45,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,251,102 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $258,853,000 after purchasing an additional 79,439 shares during the last quarter. Galaxy Digital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 42,882 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 1.8%

Chevron stock opened at $193.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $146.49 and a one year high of $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $181.98 and its 200 day moving average is $185.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $67.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.72 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings: Chevron reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.06, above the $5.55 consensus estimate, while revenue and other income reached $70.06 billion. Results were boosted by elevated oil prices and represented the company’s strongest performance in years. Analysts Raise Chevron Forecasts

Chevron reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.06, above the $5.55 consensus estimate, while revenue and other income reached $70.06 billion. Results were boosted by elevated oil prices and represented the company’s strongest performance in years. Positive Sentiment: Higher analyst targets: Barclays raised its price target to $216 from $213, while Sanford C. Bernstein increased its target to $209 from $204. Both firms retained neutral ratings, but the revisions signal improved earnings expectations. Analyst Price Target Updates

Barclays raised its price target to $216 from $213, while Sanford C. Bernstein increased its target to $209 from $204. Both firms retained neutral ratings, but the revisions signal improved earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Operational and strategic developments: Chevron plans special employee bonuses following strong operational results, is expanding its North American base-oils distribution network through partnerships with HF Sinclair and Renkert Oil, and highlighted cost reductions, lower capital spending and power projects during its earnings call. Chevron Staff Bonus

Chevron plans special employee bonuses following strong operational results, is expanding its North American base-oils distribution network through partnerships with HF Sinclair and Renkert Oil, and highlighted cost reductions, lower capital spending and power projects during its earnings call. Neutral Sentiment: Geopolitical exposure: The Iran conflict has lifted crude prices and Chevron’s profits, but management and investors must now assess whether the gains are sustainable as negotiations could reduce supply-disruption fears.

The Iran conflict has lifted crude prices and Chevron’s profits, but management and investors must now assess whether the gains are sustainable as negotiations could reduce supply-disruption fears. Negative Sentiment: Political pressure on profits and fuel prices: President Donald Trump criticized Chevron and ExxonMobil for making excessive profits and demanded lower gasoline prices. Potential government scrutiny, a Department of Justice probe and possible export restrictions could threaten future earnings or margins. Trump Demands Lower Gas Prices

President Donald Trump criticized Chevron and ExxonMobil for making excessive profits and demanded lower gasoline prices. Potential government scrutiny, a Department of Justice probe and possible export restrictions could threaten future earnings or margins. Negative Sentiment: Lower oil prices: Reports of U.S.-Iran talks triggered a crude selloff, weighing on energy shares and raising concerns that Chevron’s windfall earnings may fade if geopolitical risk premiums decline.

Reports of U.S.-Iran talks triggered a crude selloff, weighing on energy shares and raising concerns that Chevron’s windfall earnings may fade if geopolitical risk premiums decline. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire stake reduction: Berkshire Hathaway reportedly cut its Chevron position by 35%, a notable negative signal for investors who track the company’s portfolio decisions.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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