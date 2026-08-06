MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 39,645 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Accenture were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Accenture by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 282,340 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $75,752,000 after purchasing an additional 61,314 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,484 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $37,960,000 after acquiring an additional 93,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 557,516 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $149,582,000 after acquiring an additional 149,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,070,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $17,726,831,000 after purchasing an additional 854,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Accenture by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,314 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $89,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $170.27 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.04. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $118.15 and a 12-month high of $291.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Accenture's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $253.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair downgraded Accenture from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Accenture from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $192.96.

View Our Latest Report on ACN

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 10,498 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,964.04. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 17,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,890,450.30. This represents a 37.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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