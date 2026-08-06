MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 23,312 Shares of onsemi $ON

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 23,312 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in onsemi were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,544,424 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,631,000 after purchasing an additional 85,433 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 10.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,700,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $848,392,000 after buying an additional 1,345,894 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 814.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 240,614 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 214,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in onsemi by 13.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 788,484 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,823,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.60 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.74, exceeding consensus estimates. Management guided for third-quarter EPS of $0.81–$0.93 and said AI data-center revenue could more than double in 2026. ON Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

onsemi reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.60 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.74, exceeding consensus estimates. Management guided for third-quarter EPS of $0.81–$0.93 and said AI data-center revenue could more than double in 2026. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted improving margins, higher factory utilization, record free cash flow and growing AI data-center demand. A Zacks upgrade to Rank #2, or Buy, added another supportive signal for the stock. ON Semiconductor Moves to Buy

Analysts highlighted improving margins, higher factory utilization, record free cash flow and growing AI data-center demand. A Zacks upgrade to Rank #2, or Buy, added another supportive signal for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Baird raised its target to $108 while retaining a Neutral rating; Goldman Sachs kept a Hold rating and a $95 target. These targets imply potential upside but signal that much of the AI opportunity may already be reflected in the valuation.

Analyst views remain mixed. Baird raised its target to $108 while retaining a Neutral rating; Goldman Sachs kept a Hold rating and a $95 target. These targets imply potential upside but signal that much of the AI opportunity may already be reflected in the valuation. Negative Sentiment: Several firms lowered their targets, including Citigroup to $98, Mizuho to $110, Wells Fargo to $110 and Needham to $116. Analysts cited competitive pressures and a more balanced risk-reward profile despite the improving outlook. Analyst Price-Target Changes

Several firms lowered their targets, including Citigroup to $98, Mizuho to $110, Wells Fargo to $110 and Needham to $116. Analysts cited competitive pressures and a more balanced risk-reward profile despite the improving outlook. Negative Sentiment: onsemi is prioritizing AI data-center shipments over some automotive and industrial demand, while supply constraints could limit near-term upside. Investors also remain attentive to valuation and execution risks surrounding the company’s AI expansion and planned Synaptics acquisition.

onsemi Stock Performance

onsemi stock opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 10.17%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.930 EPS. Research analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of onsemi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of onsemi from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on onsemi

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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