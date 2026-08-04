MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 3,190 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,936 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Stryker were worth $20,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $11,917,396,000 after acquiring an additional 133,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,254,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,374,731,000 after purchasing an additional 311,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535,572 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,636,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,282,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,665 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $340.73 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $396.86. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.20. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $371.00 to $358.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $386.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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